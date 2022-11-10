Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 1,054.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Glucose Health Stock Down 3.9 %
Glucose Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 20,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,539. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.
Glucose Health Company Profile
