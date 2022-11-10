Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 1,054.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Glucose Health Stock Down 3.9 %

Glucose Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 20,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,539. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.