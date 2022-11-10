Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Boosted by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,953,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,919 shares during the period. Gold Fields accounts for 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.56% of Gold Fields worth $45,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,063,000 after buying an additional 1,627,485 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 355,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904,686. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

