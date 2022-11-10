GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

