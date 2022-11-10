Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 121,451 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $17,329,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $19,078,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth $48,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $9,780,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $4,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

