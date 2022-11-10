Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($36.00) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Monday.

Grenke Price Performance

GLJ stock opened at €22.36 ($22.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28. Grenke has a 12 month low of €17.99 ($17.99) and a 12 month high of €34.74 ($34.74). The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.75.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

