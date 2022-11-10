Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.04. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $116,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $820,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,338 shares of company stock worth $10,609,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

