Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $30.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,338 shares of company stock valued at $10,609,129 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.