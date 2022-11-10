Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Head to Head Contrast

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.36 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -12.00

Analyst Recommendations

Grove Collaborative has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grove Collaborative and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.83%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -10.22% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.