GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.