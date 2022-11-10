Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Guangdong Investment has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $73.11.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.1419 per share. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.
