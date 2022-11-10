Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $5.19. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 22,731 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

