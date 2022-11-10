GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.
GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $105.92.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
