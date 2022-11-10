GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,036,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.