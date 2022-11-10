H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $45.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

H World Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 138,162 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,491,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

