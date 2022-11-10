Haemonetics Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HAE. Citigroup upped their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of HAE opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 25,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

