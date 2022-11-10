Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hagerty will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

