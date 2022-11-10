Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.
Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $19.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
