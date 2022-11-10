Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.87

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.