Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Nathaniel Rose Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HASI stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

