Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.22

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 17395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $49,865,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,390 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $9,758,000. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,001,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

