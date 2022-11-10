Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,325. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

