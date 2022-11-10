Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.02 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.
NYSE:HSC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,325. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
