Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.02-$0.08 EPS.
HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.
HSC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 756,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $496.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83. Harsco has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
