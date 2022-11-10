Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.02-$0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Performance

HSC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 756,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $496.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83. Harsco has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 57.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

