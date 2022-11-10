Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.77

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $522.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.23.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
