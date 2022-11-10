HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $209.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.76.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

