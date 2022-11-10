HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JMP Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.91). HCI Group had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

