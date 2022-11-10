H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,455 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

