Head-To-Head Review: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) vs. Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Parcel Service and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 2 11 13 1 2.48 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus target price of $199.94, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 11.07% 71.90% 16.23% Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Parcel Service and Cosmos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $97.29 billion 1.46 $12.89 billion $12.76 12.85 Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Cosmos Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc. provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment offers guaranteed time-definite express options. The company also provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, distribution and post-sales, and mail and consulting services in approximately 200 countries and territories. In addition, it offers truckload brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry; shipping, visibility, and billing technologies; and financial and insurance services. The company operates a fleet of approximately 121,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles; and owns 59,000 containers that are used to transport cargo in its aircraft. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

