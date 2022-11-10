Head-To-Head Survey: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) vs. DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.78 -$52.77 million ($0.60) -7.00 DoubleVerify $332.74 million 13.82 $29.31 million $0.32 87.41

This table compares Vimeo and DoubleVerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DoubleVerify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vimeo and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 3 1 0 2.25 DoubleVerify 0 2 11 0 2.85

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $33.54, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -22.72% -22.74% -13.09% DoubleVerify 12.93% 6.45% 5.62%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Vimeo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

