Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

HLIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

HLIO opened at $51.07 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 203,964 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 77,983 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

