Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 154,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.0% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,943 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.