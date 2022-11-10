Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.32. 86,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,218. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

