Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,481.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,350.00) to €1,390.00 ($1,390.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

HESAY stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

