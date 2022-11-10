Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRTX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

