Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRTX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 12.8 %
Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
