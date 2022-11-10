HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.34 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $19.34 billion and approximately $11.47 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000331 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
