Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,951.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.