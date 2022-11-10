High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.50. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 53,013 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$75.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.55%.

(Get Rating)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.