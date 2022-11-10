Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 26.8% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Hive has a total market cap of $164.97 million and $10.39 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 464,470,338 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.