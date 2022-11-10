Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $132,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $385,245 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.