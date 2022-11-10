Horizen Trading Down 18.8% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.73 or 0.00060369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $129.75 million and $17.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00222543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

