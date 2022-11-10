Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $127.34 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.53 or 0.00060164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $127.34 million and $20.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00217702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00087046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003899 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

