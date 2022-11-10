HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 4.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.45% of HP worth $153,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in HP by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after acquiring an additional 509,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. 167,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599,817. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

