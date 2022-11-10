H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.15. 41,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

