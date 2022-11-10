Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the October 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCII traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,785. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.7% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 80.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,304 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $6,839,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 679,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

