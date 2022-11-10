Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.8 %

Humana Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $553.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.24.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.