Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $529.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $555.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,599. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

