HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $48.36 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000333 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

