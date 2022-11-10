Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Down 20.7%

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) traded down 20.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 6,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 85,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hunter Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$260,705.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

