Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Stock Price Up 4%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Hunter Technology Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
About Hunter Technology
Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.
