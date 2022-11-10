Huntsman Co. (HUN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 30th

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Huntsman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntsman to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

