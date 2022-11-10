Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.52

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.52 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.20 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 9,233,199 shares trading hands.

Hurricane Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.94 million and a P/E ratio of 402.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.83.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

