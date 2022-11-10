iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$89.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.