IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 80.62% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.59. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $55.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of IAA by 65.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IAA by 175.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

